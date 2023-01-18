The magic of using sheet pans is amazing! It’s a great way to make a meal for leftovers and meal prep, and to have a delicious, healthy meal at the same time!

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato, diced into pieces

3 T olive oil

1-2 t salt, divided

1 t black pepper

1-2 lbs boneless chicken breasts, diced into bite size pieces

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2″ pieces

1 zucchini halved, cut into half-moons 1/2″ thick

1 yellow squash halved, cut into half-moons 1/2″ thick

juice and zest of 1 medium lemon

2.5 T Italian Seasoning

1 T garlic powder

1 t onion powder

1/4 c parmesan cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

3. Place diced sweet potatoes into a large bowl, drizzle with 1 T olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 the salt and all of the pepper. Toss to coat and pour onto lined baking sheet.

4. Place sheet pan in oven for 10 minutes. Keep the bowl handy.

5. In the same bowl, add your chicken and vegetables, drizzling with remaining olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and all the remaining seasonings. Toss to coat.

6. Once the sweet potatoes have been in for 10 minutes, transfer chicken and vegetables to the sheet pan and stir to mix together. Place back in oven for additional 15-25 minutes. Halfway through, stir on the pan to help evenly cook.

7. Cooking has finished when chicken is no longer pink in the middle and the veggies are tender but not mushy. They won’t be browned or caramelized, but will be soft and tender and delicious! Serve and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Tips:

You can up your vegetables and even add your own. Onions, regular potatoes, cauliflower, carrots and anything else you have can be used.

Serve with rice, pasta or other grains to make a full meal. You can also use other cheeses instead of Parmesan.

Use the zest of one lemon, this adds a ton of flavor and makes it delicious. You’ll love the lemon juice also being placed with it. It adds a sunny, delicious summer flavor that’s perfect in the winter months!