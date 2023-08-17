It’s back-to-school season and that means it can get busy. This recipe is a delicious sheet pan recipe that the whole family will love, provides you with the potential for multiple meals and stretches the dollar with tons of flavor!

INGREDIENTS:

3 large chicken breasts (~3 lbs)

7 medium yellow potatoes

1 large bag green beans

seasonings to flavor

favorite BBQ sauce

DIRECTIONS:

1. Set oven to 400°. Slice chicken breasts into tender-sized pieces (should get 14-18 with 3 large breasts). Place on pan lined with parchment paper or spritzed with oil. Cover both sides of chicken in seasoning.

2. Dice potatoes into 1″ size pieces (bite size). Drizzle with oil and toss with seasonings. Place on pan next to chicken. Leave an open space on your pan for your second vegetable.

3. Place pan in oven for 20-25 minutes at 400°. Upon finish, remove from oven.

4. Toss green beans in a spritz of oil and add salt and any seasonings you might like on them. Place in the empty space next to the chicken.

5. Pour BBQ sauce onto chicken and brush to cover evenly.

6. Place pan back in the oven, bake for another 10 minutes at 400°.

7. Serve and enjoy!



TIPS:

1. Use an all purpose seasoning on your chicken to add to the flavor. You can’t go wrong with it. You can also use any seasoning you like.

2. Use sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. You bake the potatoes extra with the chicken to make sure it cooks right away.

3. Replace the green beans with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower or any other veggie. You’ll bake these veggies in the shorter time period to make sure they don’t burn. The extra step is worth it to have all veggies done at the same time.

4. Season your potatoes or vegetables with lots of flavor. I like paprika and garlic on potatoes, and garlic and salt on green beans. Use what you like though, that flavor is calorie free and worth it!

5. Double this recipe to make meal-prep for school lunches and lunch for work, among other things. You can feed 6-8 people with just this meal alone, though!