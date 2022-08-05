These easy to make Korean Beef Bowls are a way to take ground beef and do something new with loads of flavor. You’ll be adding this to your routine of tacos, burgers and meatloaf.

Beef Ingredients:

1 lb – lean ground beef

6 cloves garlic

2 T garlic paste

1/2 t sesame seeds

1 T oil

5-6 stalks green onion, divided

Sauce Ingredients (for the beef)

1/2 c unsweetened apple sauce

1/4 c soy sauce

2 T honey

1 T rice wine vinegar

1 t sesame seed oil

1 T sriracha

1 t corn starch

Pickled Salad Ingredients

1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced

1 c sliced/shredded/grated/matchstick carrots

1/4 c pickled red onions

3 T rice wine vinegar

1 T honey

1 T salt

1/4 c Water

Coconut Rice Ingredients:

2 c Rice

~1 c coconut milk

~1 c water

1/4 c shredded coconut, sweetened

Directions:

1. Begin by preparing Coconut rice just as you would normal rice, except substitute half of your water with coconut milk. Bring to a boil and then simmer on low for 15 minutes or so. Add coconut flakes at the end and stir and fluff

2. Heat 1 T oil in large skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Quickly sauté garlic, ginger for about 60 seconds until fragrant. Add beef, stir and mix. Cook beef until it is browned, just like prepping for Tacos. Drain excess fat from beef and return to pan.

4. While meat is cooking, mix all ingredients together for sauce and chop green onions. Prepare your pickled salad recipe by combining all ingredients, stirring and refrigerating for at least 10 minutes.

5. Once meat is cooked and drained, add sauce and return to a a boil. Then reduce to a simmer until sauce thickens and coats the meat.

6. Once all ingredients are cooked, layer your bowl with rice on the bottom, meat on one side and pickled salad overlapping on another. Top with additional sesame seeds and green onion and serve.

