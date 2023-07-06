Here’s a great and simple way to make fresh “rotisserie” chicken at home! Use your crock pot, some seasonings and you’re ready!

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (~5 lbs)

1 T paprika

2 t salt

1 t pepper

1 t garlic powder

1 t onion powder

1 T Italian seasoning

Directions:

Remove the gizzards and inners of the chicken. Rinse the chicken and thoroughly pat dry with paper towels. In a small bowl, whisk together your seasonings. Rub the seasonings all over the chicken, and on the inside cavity. Roll up a few aluminum balls and drop in the bottom of the slow cooker. Place your prepared chicken in the crock pot. Cook low and slow for 6-8 hours or more until the chicken has reached 160°. Once the chicken has cooked, remove the chicken from the slow cooker, discard the bones and serve the chicken as desired.

Tips:

Use veggies instead of the aluminum foil balls to add some flavor to your broth. The broth at the bottom is also delicious to use in other dishes.

Pick your favorite seasoning blend to use! You don’t have to use the included seasonings!

Be prepared for your chicken to fall apart much easier. You might want to use some cotton twine to tie it all together.

If you really want to crisp up your skin, place it on a pan and stick it under a broiler for a few minutes.