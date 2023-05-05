My wife and I have been working to incorporate more vegetables into our diet, and this recipe does that with tons of flavor.

The best way I’ve found to roast veggies is at 425° and to slice any vegetables 1/4-1/2″ thick. Don’t let them stack up, keeping them as much as you can in a single layer. It depends on the vegetable, potatoes take longer and watery vegetables can vary.

My bowl had roasted zucchini, squash, carrots, sweet potato, and onion, with a handful of Spring mix, a pair of fried eggs and some bacon. I added a scoop of guacamole in the middle.

Let me tell you about my other secret. Next time you make eggs, add seasoning to your pan with the hot oil. I used paprika, garlic, salt and pepper. The heat helps to “open” up the seasoning and enhance the flavor.

And, here are some of my favorite seasonings with some vegetables that were also splashed with some olive oil and sea salt. I used these in my bowl, too!

Zucchini/Squash – garlic, dill

Onion – garlic, oregano, thyme

Sweet Potatoes – salt only (they don’t need much help from anything)

Carrots – ginger, cumin, ginger

Green Beans – oregano, basil, onion powder, garlic