Here’s a great recipe for those who want something healthy and delicious. It’s packed with Mediterranean flavor and has several delicious vegetables tossed in a tasty dressing.
Ingredients:
FOR THE SALAD:
1 – medium sweet potato, diced
1 – small head broccoli and/or cauliflower, cut into florets
2 – medium zucchinis, diced
1 – medium red onion, thin sliced in halves
3 T olive oil, divded
1 – 15 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
2/3 c crumbled feta cheese
1/4 c chopped fresh parsley
Warm pita (for serving)
FOR THE DRESSING:
2 T – olive oil
2 T – red wine vinegar
1.5 t minced garlic
1 t dried oregano
1/2 t Dijon mustard
1 t salt
1/2 t pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place racks in upper and lower third of oven.
- Place diced sweet potatoes and broccoli and cauliflower florets into bowl. Add 1/2 of oil and toss to coat. Pour onto baking pan.
- Place diced zucchini and sliced red onions into bowl. Add other 1/2 of oil and toss to coat. Pour onto second baking pan.
- Sprinkle each with salt and pepper. Place into oven (zucchini pan on bottom) and roast for 10-15 minutes, until done. Timing will vary based on size of pieces.
- While vegetables roast, prepare dressing by mixing all ingredients into a small bowl with a whisk.
- Once vegetables have roasted, place into a bowl together and toss dressing on them. Add the Chickpeas and toss.
- Gently toss in parsley and feta immediately prior to serving.
Tips:
- My wife says to spend the extra money on the chickpeas in a can and get a better quality brand. Most veggies are similar but she swears this is the case and it seems to be true for this recipe.
- Serve with warm pita bread, crackers, pita chips or even a grain like quinoa or cous-cous.
- Add a slice of grilled chicken or fish on the side to complement the flavor.