Here’s a great recipe for those who want something healthy and delicious. It’s packed with Mediterranean flavor and has several delicious vegetables tossed in a tasty dressing.

Ingredients:

FOR THE SALAD:
1 – medium sweet potato, diced
1 – small head broccoli and/or cauliflower, cut into florets
2 – medium zucchinis, diced
1 – medium red onion, thin sliced in halves
3 T olive oil, divded
1 – 15 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
2/3 c crumbled feta cheese
1/4 c chopped fresh parsley
Warm pita (for serving)

FOR THE DRESSING:
2 T – olive oil
2 T – red wine vinegar
1.5 t minced garlic
1 t dried oregano
1/2 t Dijon mustard
1 t salt
1/2 t pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place racks in upper and lower third of oven.
  2. Place diced sweet potatoes and broccoli and cauliflower florets into bowl. Add 1/2 of oil and toss to coat. Pour onto baking pan.
  3. Place diced zucchini and sliced red onions into bowl. Add other 1/2 of oil and toss to coat. Pour onto second baking pan.
  4. Sprinkle each with salt and pepper. Place into oven (zucchini pan on bottom) and roast for 10-15 minutes, until done. Timing will vary based on size of pieces.
  5. While vegetables roast, prepare dressing by mixing all ingredients into a small bowl with a whisk.
  6. Once vegetables have roasted, place into a bowl together and toss dressing on them. Add the Chickpeas and toss.
  7. Gently toss in parsley and feta immediately prior to serving.

Tips:

  1. My wife says to spend the extra money on the chickpeas in a can and get a better quality brand. Most veggies are similar but she swears this is the case and it seems to be true for this recipe.
  2. Serve with warm pita bread, crackers, pita chips or even a grain like quinoa or cous-cous.
  3. Add a slice of grilled chicken or fish on the side to complement the flavor.