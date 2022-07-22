Here’s a great recipe for those who want something healthy and delicious. It’s packed with Mediterranean flavor and has several delicious vegetables tossed in a tasty dressing.

Ingredients:

FOR THE SALAD:

1 – medium sweet potato, diced

1 – small head broccoli and/or cauliflower, cut into florets

2 – medium zucchinis, diced

1 – medium red onion, thin sliced in halves

3 T olive oil, divded

1 – 15 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2/3 c crumbled feta cheese

1/4 c chopped fresh parsley

Warm pita (for serving)

FOR THE DRESSING:

2 T – olive oil

2 T – red wine vinegar

1.5 t minced garlic

1 t dried oregano

1/2 t Dijon mustard

1 t salt

1/2 t pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place racks in upper and lower third of oven. Place diced sweet potatoes and broccoli and cauliflower florets into bowl. Add 1/2 of oil and toss to coat. Pour onto baking pan. Place diced zucchini and sliced red onions into bowl. Add other 1/2 of oil and toss to coat. Pour onto second baking pan. Sprinkle each with salt and pepper. Place into oven (zucchini pan on bottom) and roast for 10-15 minutes, until done. Timing will vary based on size of pieces. While vegetables roast, prepare dressing by mixing all ingredients into a small bowl with a whisk. Once vegetables have roasted, place into a bowl together and toss dressing on them. Add the Chickpeas and toss. Gently toss in parsley and feta immediately prior to serving.



Tips: