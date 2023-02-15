Sometimes Tomato Soup is just the right soup you’re looking for. This soup is dairy free, but still creamy and jam-packed with flavor. You’ll be saving summer tomatoes for this recipe to eat fresh and can!

Ingredients:

2 lbs fresh tomatoes

1 red bell pepper

1 medium yellow onion

6 cloves garlic, minced

½ C olive oil

salt & pepper to taste

1 t dried oregano

1 t dried thyme

1 small can tomato paste

32 oz vegetable stock/broth

Basil leaves for garnish

Directions:

1. Prep veggies by coring and rough chopping the tomatoes, removing the seeds and core of the pepper and quartering that and the onion

2. Toss oil on the veggies on a sheet pan. Top with garlic, salt & pepper

3. Roast pan at 425° for 30 minutes

BEFORE AND AFTER OF ROASTED PAN VEGGIES

4. Transfer pan contents to slow cooker, add remaining ingredients and cook low and slow 3-5 hours

5. Using an immersion blender, puree the soup until creamy

6. Add finely chopped basil leaves to soup and stir to incorporate.

7. Serve and top with desired toppings, including basil, cheese, sour cream and more.