It’s quite a story about how I stumbled upon this recipe. Queen’s Squash Casserole is definitely a favorite dish, and we make this all the time, especially when the garden has fresh squash!

Queen was the Douglas family’s cook in Noxubee County, Mississippi 50-60 years ago! I got her incredible recipe in a church cookbook from Choctaw County, Mississippi while I was a meteorologist at WCBI-tv in Columbus, Mississippi.

Since then, I’ve been able to connect with her family and people who knew her. Since her days of cooking, Queen has since passed, but her memory and love lives on today. She was well known for being a great cook and an even better person. I sure wish I had the chance to sit down with her.

Mrs. Queen Skinner, courtesy of Janice Weaver

Ingredients:

3-4 medium summer squash

1 medium white onion

1-2 sleeves crushed saltine crackers

2 eggs

¼ c sugar

salt/pepper to taste

1 – 8oz bag shredded cheese

Directions:

1. Slice squash and onion, bringing to a boil in a pot half filled with water.

2. Once squash and onion are reduced, drain (save some of your water) and pour into a sprayed 9×13 pan.

3. Mix your saltine crackers, eggs, sugar and salt/pepper in the pan with a wooden spoon. If it’s a little dry, add ¼ c of water from your squash/onion boil.

4. Cover with cheese and bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes.