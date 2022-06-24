Chilled Cucumber Soup
Ingredients:
2 English cucumbers, peeled and chopped
1 c unsweetened almond milk
2 garlic cloves
1 T dried basil
2 green onions
1 apple, peeled and cored
juice of one lime
1/2 t pink salt to taste
Directions:
Place all the ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer to an airtight container and place in the fridge for 1-2 hours to chill.
Once chilled, serve with cucumbers, peppers, almonds and green onions on top
Cold Sesame Cucumber Noodles
Sauce Ingredients:
1 T sesame oil
3 T soy sauce
3 T rice vinegar
3 T tahini
1 t Sriracha
1 T ginger paste
1 garlic clove, minced
Noodle Ingredients:
3 cucumbers, cut into noodles with a spiralizer or y shaped peeler
8 oz – baked tofi, drained, dried and cut into pieces
5 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 t sesame seeds, toasted
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together sesame oil, soy sauce vinegar, tahini, sriracha, ginger and garlic.
In a large bowl, toss together noodles, tofu and dressing. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.