Chilled Cucumber Soup

Ingredients:

2 English cucumbers, peeled and chopped

1 c unsweetened almond milk

2 garlic cloves

1 T dried basil

2 green onions

1 apple, peeled and cored

juice of one lime

1/2 t pink salt to taste



Directions:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer to an airtight container and place in the fridge for 1-2 hours to chill.

Once chilled, serve with cucumbers, peppers, almonds and green onions on top

Cold Sesame Cucumber Noodles

Sauce Ingredients:

1 T sesame oil

3 T soy sauce

3 T rice vinegar

3 T tahini

1 t Sriracha

1 T ginger paste

1 garlic clove, minced

Noodle Ingredients:

3 cucumbers, cut into noodles with a spiralizer or y shaped peeler

8 oz – baked tofi, drained, dried and cut into pieces

5 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 t sesame seeds, toasted

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together sesame oil, soy sauce vinegar, tahini, sriracha, ginger and garlic.

In a large bowl, toss together noodles, tofu and dressing. Garnish with scallions and sesame seeds.