My wife and I just got back from a trip to Norway, and we got to enjoy lots of great food! I decided to cook the National Dish of Norway, called Fårikål (Norwegian Lamb & Cabbage Stew).

Lamb and cabbage stew is most common in the fall when lambs that have been fattened up all summer long are ready for harvest, and the cabbage is fresh and ready to pick. It’s got lots of good flavor and is a delicious dish to incorporate something a little newer into your fall routine!

Recipe:

3-4 lbs of lamb meat, cut into large pieces

2 t fresh ground pepper

4 t kosher salt

1 medium cabbage, quartered

10 peppercorns

4 t salt

64 oz beef broth

¼ C fresh parsley, chopped

boiled baby potatoes

Directions:

Spritz oil into a stovetop pan. Place your lamb in the pan and season with salt and pepper. Sear the meat in the pan for a few minutes before setting aside. Cut the cabbage into quarters. Rinse and set aside. In the slow cooker, layer your meat and your cabbage with more salt and pepper. Pour in your beef broth. Your broth should come close to the top. If not, add more to come within 1-2″ of the top of your crock pot. Cook low and slow for 4-5 hours until done. Boil your potatoes about 30 minutes before serving. Set to the side. In a bowl, serve your cabbage and meat with a few potatoes. Add your broth and garnish with fresh parsley.

See all of Jacob’s Cooking Up A Storm recipes here.