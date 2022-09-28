With the changing of the seasons, I really wanted to hold on to some summer vibes in tropical paradise, and this pork recipe does just that. With plenty of Latin flavor, this also will be an excellent way to make Cuban sandwiches! Plus, it’s super easy to make, and by marinating it overnight, you’ll get tons of flavor!

Ingredients:

Marinade:

3/4 c olive oil

1 c cilantro

1 T orange zest

3/4 c juiced oranges

1/2 c juiced limes

1/4 c mint leaves

2-3 heaping T minced garlic

1/2 T dried oregano

2 t cumin, ground

1 t salt

1 t pepper



Pork:

4-5 lb pork butt, skinless and boneless preferred



Mojo Sauce

2 T juiced limes

1/4 c juiced oranges

salt & pepper

Directions:

1. Combine marinade ingredients in a blender or food processor. Blend until it is all finely chopped and mixed together.

2. Place your pork and your marinade in a large ziplock bag together. Place overnight in the fridge, and use a plate or bowl on the bottom to catch any leakage, just in case.

3. Remove the pork from fridge and leave in bag on the counter for one hour.

4. Once your pork has warmed up after an hour, place in a crockpot and cook low and slow for 8-10 hours. Occasionally scoop up some of the juices and pour them on top, basting your meat to help keep it moist.

5. Remove from the oven and place on a plate, resting for 20 minutes. Use tongs, forks or anything else to pull the meat apart (it should fall apart).

6. Prepare the mojo sauce by using marinade from the crock pot and adding marinade ingredients. Mix together and serve. Consider adding more lime juice or salt pending the flavor, or you can sweeten it with a touch of sugar.

7. Serve!



Tips/Tricks:

1. You can use a bowl if you finely mince your herbs and mix up the marinade.

2. Do not use loin, tenderloin or leg as those meats will dry out in the crock pot.

3. You can substitute orange juice and lime juice for this recipe, but be careful of added sugars that might change the dish. Juicing oranges like navels or juice oranges will work.

4. You’ll need 3-4 limes to get 1/2 cup of juiced limes, and an additional 1 for the mojo sauce.

5. You’ll need 3 navel oranges of medium size to get 1 cup of orange juice.

Serve:

1. Serve with coconut rice, rice and beans or any other tropical sides you might have.

2. Use this recipe for a Cuban sandwich. Technically a true Cuban sandwich is thin sliced pork, but shredded pork works just fine. For a Cuban sandwich, by a loaf of Italian or French bread at the store. Slice it like a sub and layer it with mustard, pickles, ham and pork. You can coat the outside of the bread with some mayonnaise to help give the outside some more crunch, and then stick it into an indoor grill or a sandwich press and cook.

3. If you want to try and thinly slice it, make sure your meat is boneless, and also plan to bring it out closer to 6-8 hours or so. If it doesn’t thinly slice, that’s okay, it’s still going to be good.