This recipe came from my mother-in-law after she made ribs using a can of coca cola! This is a great recipe for those who want the delicious taste of ribs with a quick and easy hands off approach! With a slow cooker all day, you’ll spend 20 minutes near the end saucing them up and finishing them off before eating! Enjoy!
Ingredients:
4-6 lbs of ribs
Can of Coca Cola
Barbeque Sauce
Salt & Pepper for seasoning as desired
Directions:
- Cut ribs into desired length so they fit into a 6-8 qt slow cooker. Layer and season with salt if desired
- Pour a 12 oz can of Coca Cola over the ribs.
- Cook low and slow for 8 hours or high for 4 to 5 hours.
- Remove ribs and transfer to tray covered with foil or parchment paper. Spread barbeque sauce thickly over the ribs.
- Bake at 400° for 15 to 20 minutes or grill with cover closed on medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes.