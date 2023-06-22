This recipe came from my mother-in-law after she made ribs using a can of coca cola! This is a great recipe for those who want the delicious taste of ribs with a quick and easy hands off approach! With a slow cooker all day, you’ll spend 20 minutes near the end saucing them up and finishing them off before eating! Enjoy!

Ingredients:

4-6 lbs of ribs

Can of Coca Cola

Barbeque Sauce

Salt & Pepper for seasoning as desired

Directions: