If you’re looking for the perfect summer black bean salsa recipe, this one is it! My mother-in-law made it and I could not stop eating it! It’s so good, you’ll make it for parties and just to have around the house!

Lori’s Black Bean Salsa!

Ingredients
2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can corn, drained and rinsed
2 large tomatoes chopped, de-seeded
1 large avocado, diced
1 purple onion, diced
¼ c Cilantro
¼ c Lime Juice
2 T Olive Oil
1 T Red Wine Vinegar
1 t salt
½ t pepper

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients into large bowl.
  2. Cover in sealed container and chill for 2 hours up to overnight before serving.

Tips and Tricks:

  1. Make sure you take out as much juice and seeds as you can in the tomatoes
  2. rinse and drain the corn and beans very well to prevent extra moisture
  3. This recipe is VERY large, you can cut it in half, and also cut back on the corn even more.  Use the whole avocado in a half size, though.
  4. Use this vegetable chopper to easily slice, dice and shred different vegetables, including the onion and tomato.
  5. Use this easy avocado slicer to quickly prepare a ripe avocado for the recipe.