If you’re looking for the perfect summer black bean salsa recipe, this one is it! My mother-in-law made it and I could not stop eating it! It’s so good, you’ll make it for parties and just to have around the house!

Lori’s Black Bean Salsa!

Ingredients

2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can corn, drained and rinsed

2 large tomatoes chopped, de-seeded

1 large avocado, diced

1 purple onion, diced

¼ c Cilantro

¼ c Lime Juice

2 T Olive Oil

1 T Red Wine Vinegar

1 t salt

½ t pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients into large bowl. Cover in sealed container and chill for 2 hours up to overnight before serving.

Tips and Tricks: