If you’re looking for the perfect summer black bean salsa recipe, this one is it! My mother-in-law made it and I could not stop eating it! It’s so good, you’ll make it for parties and just to have around the house!
Lori’s Black Bean Salsa!
Ingredients
2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can corn, drained and rinsed
2 large tomatoes chopped, de-seeded
1 large avocado, diced
1 purple onion, diced
¼ c Cilantro
¼ c Lime Juice
2 T Olive Oil
1 T Red Wine Vinegar
1 t salt
½ t pepper
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients into large bowl.
- Cover in sealed container and chill for 2 hours up to overnight before serving.
Tips and Tricks:
- Make sure you take out as much juice and seeds as you can in the tomatoes
- rinse and drain the corn and beans very well to prevent extra moisture
- This recipe is VERY large, you can cut it in half, and also cut back on the corn even more. Use the whole avocado in a half size, though.
- Use this vegetable chopper to easily slice, dice and shred different vegetables, including the onion and tomato.
- Use this easy avocado slicer to quickly prepare a ripe avocado for the recipe.