Here’s a great recipe that has a flavorful broth, is great for the summer months and is something the family will love!

INGREDIENTS:
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
2 lbs boneless chicken breasts or thighs
1 – 15 oz can tomato sauce
1 – 15 oz can diced corn, partially drained
1 T – cumin (more if desired)
1 T – garlic (more if desired)
1 T – chipotle chili powder (more if desired)
2 t – salt
48 oz (~ 6c) – chicken stock/broth (more as needed)
3 medium zucchinis, chopped
2-3 c chopped leafy greens
2 limes, juiced
1 pint – cherry tomatoes, halved

Optional toppings
Guacamole/ Avocado slices
Tomato Salsa
Chopped Cilantro
Lime Wedges
Sour Cream
Hot Sauce
Shredded Cheese

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a 6 qt slow cooker, add onion, chicken, tomato sauce, corn, cumin, garlic, chili powder, salt, chicken stock and cook low and slow 4-6 hours until chicken is cooked and shreds easily with a fork.
  2. Remove chicken, shred with fork and add back to slow cooker with succhini and greens.  Add extra broth if needed.  Cook additional 30 minutes until veggies are tender
  3. Stir in lime juice and top with tomatoes and any other topping you like.