Here’s a great recipe that has a flavorful broth, is great for the summer months and is something the family will love!

INGREDIENTS:

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

2 lbs boneless chicken breasts or thighs

1 – 15 oz can tomato sauce

1 – 15 oz can diced corn, partially drained

1 T – cumin (more if desired)

1 T – garlic (more if desired)

1 T – chipotle chili powder (more if desired)

2 t – salt

48 oz (~ 6c) – chicken stock/broth (more as needed)

3 medium zucchinis, chopped

2-3 c chopped leafy greens

2 limes, juiced

1 pint – cherry tomatoes, halved

Optional toppings

Guacamole/ Avocado slices

Tomato Salsa

Chopped Cilantro

Lime Wedges

Sour Cream

Hot Sauce

Shredded Cheese

DIRECTIONS: