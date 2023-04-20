Here’s a great recipe that has a flavorful broth, is great for the summer months and is something the family will love!
INGREDIENTS:
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
2 lbs boneless chicken breasts or thighs
1 – 15 oz can tomato sauce
1 – 15 oz can diced corn, partially drained
1 T – cumin (more if desired)
1 T – garlic (more if desired)
1 T – chipotle chili powder (more if desired)
2 t – salt
48 oz (~ 6c) – chicken stock/broth (more as needed)
3 medium zucchinis, chopped
2-3 c chopped leafy greens
2 limes, juiced
1 pint – cherry tomatoes, halved
Optional toppings
Guacamole/ Avocado slices
Tomato Salsa
Chopped Cilantro
Lime Wedges
Sour Cream
Hot Sauce
Shredded Cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- In a 6 qt slow cooker, add onion, chicken, tomato sauce, corn, cumin, garlic, chili powder, salt, chicken stock and cook low and slow 4-6 hours until chicken is cooked and shreds easily with a fork.
- Remove chicken, shred with fork and add back to slow cooker with succhini and greens. Add extra broth if needed. Cook additional 30 minutes until veggies are tender
- Stir in lime juice and top with tomatoes and any other topping you like.