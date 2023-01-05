Jacob’s Recipe:

Ingredients:
1.5 lb. lean ground beef
1 cup dried bread crumbs
3/4 cup diced yellow onion
3/4 cup milk
2 large egg beaten
3 tbsp. ketchup
1.5 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. dried parsley leaves
1 tbsp. salt
1 tbsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

For the Topping:
1/3 cup ketchup
2 tbsp. packed light brown sugar
1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

Instructions:

  1. In a large bowl, add the beef, bread crumbs, onion, milk, egg, 2 tablespoons ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Use your hands to mush and mix these ingredients together until well combined.*
  2. Shape the meat mixture into a classic wide log that will fit in a 6 qt crock pot. Pat the meat down into an even layer.
  3. Add cut potatoes and carrots around the meatloaf to fill up the size. I used approximately 6 medium potatoes and half a bag of carrots.
  4. In a small bowl, add ¼ cup ketchup, the brown sugar, and vinegar. Stir to combine. Pour the sauce on top of the meatloaf and spread it into an even layer.
  5. Cook low and slow in a crockpot for 4-6 hours until the internal temperature gets to 160° and the potatoes are done.
  6. Let it sit in the crock pot off for 15-30 minutes once it’s cooked before serving.

Tips:

  • This meatloaf will be very wet, and you might think it’s too wet, but it will be okay. Trust the process.
  • Let the crockpot do it’s magic. It will allow the flavor to really seep in deep into the meat and show off once its done.
  • If you have to cook it quicker, if you do it on high for a little bit, that won’t hurt it.