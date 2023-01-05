Jacob’s Recipe:
Ingredients:
1.5 lb. lean ground beef
1 cup dried bread crumbs
3/4 cup diced yellow onion
3/4 cup milk
2 large egg beaten
3 tbsp. ketchup
1.5 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. dried parsley leaves
1 tbsp. salt
1 tbsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
For the Topping:
1/3 cup ketchup
2 tbsp. packed light brown sugar
1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, add the beef, bread crumbs, onion, milk, egg, 2 tablespoons ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Use your hands to mush and mix these ingredients together until well combined.*
- Shape the meat mixture into a classic wide log that will fit in a 6 qt crock pot. Pat the meat down into an even layer.
- Add cut potatoes and carrots around the meatloaf to fill up the size. I used approximately 6 medium potatoes and half a bag of carrots.
- In a small bowl, add ¼ cup ketchup, the brown sugar, and vinegar. Stir to combine. Pour the sauce on top of the meatloaf and spread it into an even layer.
- Cook low and slow in a crockpot for 4-6 hours until the internal temperature gets to 160° and the potatoes are done.
- Let it sit in the crock pot off for 15-30 minutes once it’s cooked before serving.
Tips:
- This meatloaf will be very wet, and you might think it’s too wet, but it will be okay. Trust the process.
- Let the crockpot do it’s magic. It will allow the flavor to really seep in deep into the meat and show off once its done.
- If you have to cook it quicker, if you do it on high for a little bit, that won’t hurt it.