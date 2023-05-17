This dish combines some southern comfort food with a delicious homemade Creole Seasoning and incorporates the traditional Caribbean Jerk seasonings. You’ll love this dish for the whole family, and you can cater the spicy heat to your liking! Enjoy!

Jerk Chicken:

INGREDIENTS:

2-3 lbs chunked chicken

MARINADE:

2 T creole seasoning (see recipe below)

3 T minced garlic

½ T cinnamon

½ T ground allspice

½ T white pepper

½ T nutmeg

3 T brown sugar

1 medium onion, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

½ T ground thyme

1 T soy sauce

1 T ginger (fresh/paste)

½ C heaping diced pineapples with juice

DIRECTIONS:

Blend all marinade ingredients together in blender or food processor. Place chunked chicken in bag and pour 3/4ths of marinade from blender over. Mix together and refrigerate for several hours, up to 24 hours. Pour covered chicken into crockpot and cook low and slow for 3-5 hours. Optional: Once done, place cooked chicken chunks on sheet pan and pour the rest of the marinade on top. Place in oven and broil for 3-4 minutes. Careful it can burn quickly. If not broiling chicken, add remaining unused marinade to saucepan and place marinade in crockpot in with it. Stir and cook together until reduced or at desired consistency.

Red Beans and Rice:

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 C vegetable oil

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 medium onion, diced

3 T Sazon Caliente seasoning (or other spice like chili or cayenne pepper, to taste)

2 t creole seasoning (see recipe below)

2 T brown sugar

1 T cinnamon

2 C uncooked long grain rice

1 sprig fresh thyme or 1 t dried thyme

1 – ~13.5 oz can coconut milk

1 – ~15.5 oz can red kidney beans, strained and rinsed

2 small bay leaves

salt/pepper to taste

2 C chicken broth

1 T chicken bouillon (optional)

1 t paprika (optional)



DIRECTIONS:

Wash rice until water runs clear. Drain the water and strain the rice using a sieve. Heat a pan or dutch oven with the oil. Add onion, garlic, thyme and Sazon Caliente (or other heat seasoning) and saute for a couple minutes. Stir in rice to the pan, followed by rinsed and strained kidney beans. Saute for 1-2 minutes, then add coconut milk, bay leaf, boullion, creole spice and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce and simmer with lid on until rice is cooked, about 20 minutes or more. Stir occasionally to prevent burning, add more water/broth if needed. Season with extra salt and pepper as needed. Remove from heat and stir occasionally to prevent burning. Serve warm.

TIPS:

You can dial up the heat in this by using habanero peppers or more chili powder or cayenne pepper. This recipe should bring you some flavor up front with a slow burn of the heat at the end.

Jacob’s Creole Cajun Seasoning Blend:

INGREDIENTS:

3 T onion powder

3 T garlic powder

1.5 T black pepper

1.5 T white pepper

6 T paprika

1 T cayenne pepper

1.5 T oregano

1 T parsley

1.5 T thyme

1.5 T basil

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all ingredients into a bowl. Stir together. Store in airtight container, bag or jar.

TIPS:

Use more or less hot ingredients to add the spice. Habanero, chili or cayenne peppers will work.