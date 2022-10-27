After visiting Boston and eating at an Italian restaurant this past week, Amy and I wanted to recreate the delicious homemade meatballs we had. This recipe does just that! With a little prep-work and a day of slow simmering, these meatballs are full of authentic flavor and will be loved by the whole family.
Ingredients:
Meatballs:
1 lb ground beef
1 lb ground pork
1/4 conion, diced
1 T garlic, minced
2 T parsley, chopped
1 c Italian breadcrumbs
2 eggs
1/2 c Parmesan cheese
Sauce:
salt & pepper
24 oz. crushed tomatoes
6 oz. tomato paste
2 bay leaves
1 T Italian seasoning
Directions:
1. Mix all meatball ingredients in bowl with your hands.
2. Form into 1 – 3 inch meatballs, depending on your purpose/intentions.
3. Grease a baking sheet, then place your meatballs on.
4. Broil meatballs on high until brown (4-5 mins). Flip once while in oven.
5. Place meatballs in slow cooker.
6. Top with Sauce ingredients, no need to stir.7. Cook low & slow for 4-6 hours.8. Serve warm with basil, Parmesan cheese.
Tips & Tricks:
- Be careful with this recipe. Too long and the meatballs and sauce can burn a little bit. If you’re not going to be home for longer than 4-6 hours and don’t have a programmable slow cooker, you can double your sauce servings to make sure your meatballs stay submerged in sauce.
- You can size your meatballs how you want. 3″ meatballs will make about 10 of them, but you can get up to 36 if you go for smaller meatballs.
- If you choose not to use a crockpot, use a casserole dish and cook your meatballs with a little either water or tomato sauce on the bottom to help steam them and keep them juicy. Use your sauce recipes in a medium saucepan. Your cook time will vary based on the size of your meatballs, but shoot for about 350° and around 20 minutes as a good starting point. Smaller meatballs will cook quicker than that. However, I highly recommend the slow cooker for this recipe as it really brings the flavor together wonderfully.
- Serve with your favorite pasta, on a sandwich with shredded cheese or plain on the plate. These will go quickly, so eat up!