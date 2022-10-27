After visiting Boston and eating at an Italian restaurant this past week, Amy and I wanted to recreate the delicious homemade meatballs we had. This recipe does just that! With a little prep-work and a day of slow simmering, these meatballs are full of authentic flavor and will be loved by the whole family.

Ingredients:

Meatballs:

1 lb ground beef

1 lb ground pork

1/4 conion, diced

1 T garlic, minced

2 T parsley, chopped

1 c Italian breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1/2 c Parmesan cheese

Sauce:

salt & pepper

24 oz. crushed tomatoes

6 oz. tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1 T Italian seasoning

Directions:

1. Mix all meatball ingredients in bowl with your hands.

2. Form into 1 – 3 inch meatballs, depending on your purpose/intentions.

3. Grease a baking sheet, then place your meatballs on.

4. Broil meatballs on high until brown (4-5 mins). Flip once while in oven.

5. Place meatballs in slow cooker.

6. Top with Sauce ingredients, no need to stir.7. Cook low & slow for 4-6 hours.8. Serve warm with basil, Parmesan cheese.

Tips & Tricks: