Chicken sandwiches are a classic and delicious meal at any restaurant. But this brings a top-notch restaurant quality sandwich into your kitchen with some simple ingredients and a little elbow grease.

Ingredients:

5 lb – Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat

1 – 14-16 oz bottle Italian Dressing

Directions:

Prepare your chicken breasts by slicing/fileting them into 2-3″ thick bun sized chicken patties. On a large breast, you can make two or three. This is not an exact science, but think about how you can make it as even as possible and so it fits well on a bun. Once you have your breasts all sliced, use a meat mallet and pound your chicken with the textured size to create some small indents. These indents are important as it allows your surface area to increase and helps break apart the cells to let your marinade soak in. Place your tenderized chicken breasts in a plastic container, alternating one or two breasts with a good swig of Italian Dressing. Repeat until filled. You don’t necessarily have to use all your Italian dressing. I usually have some left over. Refrigerate overnight, up to 24 hours. On a hot grill/contact grill inside, heat it up to medium-high. Spray with olive oil and place your chicken breasts on the surface. If you use a contact grill, press the top of the grill firmly down. You should hear a nice sizzle and get a quick tasty smell as it cooks. Cook until you see blackened marks on your chicken and it is cooked all the way through.

Tips:

You can use any type of bun you want. Be creative as this adds to the flavor. I like brioche buns but am 100% okay with the store brand hamburger buns. Use fresh lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and any other vegetable toppings you can. I also like using pickled onions. Check my pickled onion recipe below! You HAVE to try these as they add so much tangy flavor and make the sandwich so much better! Plus they are super healthy for you! Remember, if you buy in bulk, you can freeze chicken breasts or have meals for a few days. My 5-lbs of chicken breasts was 6 breasts cut into 13 sandwich patties. It’ll depend on size for you, but it worked out to be around $1 per patty, WAY cheaper and much more delicious than any fast food place! Sauce: you can use any sauce you want! BBQ, ranch, Aioli, Hot Honey Sauce, restaurant brand, you name it you can use it. The chicken is plenty flavorful on its own, however! Can’t use up your cooked chicken breasts on sandwiches? They are great used with rice and veggies, on tacos and pizzas, and so much more!

Pickled Red Onions by Jacob:

Ingredients:

1-2 medium red onions

2 garlic cloves

2/3 c Apple Cider Vinegar

2/3 c White Vinegar

2/3 c Water (plus extra)

1/3 c Sugar

2 T sea salt

Directions:

Use a mandolin slicer to thin slice your red onion like you would for a burger. Place your onions and garlic cloves in a mason jar. In a microwaveable container, mix your vinegars and water. Heat until hot, but not boiling. Mix in your sugar and salt into the vinegar-water and stir until dissolved. Pour your vinegar-water mixture into a mason jar with your onions and garlic. Place a lid and set aside to cool, 30 minutes to 1 hour. Once cooled, place in the fridge. Refrigerate overnight before using.

Tips: