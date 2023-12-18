There’s something delicious about getting takeout from the local Asian restaurant. There is something even more delicious about being able to make it at home for a fraction of the cost and to have leftovers. This is another great Asian dish that you can make a big batch for meal prep and enjoy through the week.

Ingredients:

8 oz Lo Mein Noodles or Spaghetti Noodles

3 c broccoli florets

1 T olive oil

8 oz flank steak, sliced against grain

4 T minced garlic

½ c shredded carrots

¼ c brown sugar

¼ c soy sauce|

2 T hoisin sauce

2 t sesame seed oil

¼ t ground ginger

¼ t red pepper flakes

¼ t pepper

green onions for garnish

sesame seeds for garnish

Directions:

In a large pot with boiling water, prepare your noodles following the directions on the package. Drain when finished and set aside. Prepare your broccoli to preference by either steaming or boiling it. Drain when finished and set aside. While cooking pasta and broccoli, cut the flank steak across the grain in thin 1/4″ strips. Cook your steak in olive oil in a medium skillet until no longer pink. Add garlic and carrots and cook together for another 60 seconds. In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, ginger, red pepper and pepper/ Add your cooked noodles to the skillet and pour the sauce on top. Toss until incorporated. Serve and garnish with chopped green onion and sesame seeds if desired.

Tips and Tricks: