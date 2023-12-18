There’s something delicious about getting takeout from the local Asian restaurant. There is something even more delicious about being able to make it at home for a fraction of the cost and to have leftovers. This is another great Asian dish that you can make a big batch for meal prep and enjoy through the week.
Ingredients:
8 oz Lo Mein Noodles or Spaghetti Noodles
3 c broccoli florets
1 T olive oil
8 oz flank steak, sliced against grain
4 T minced garlic
½ c shredded carrots
¼ c brown sugar
¼ c soy sauce|
2 T hoisin sauce
2 t sesame seed oil
¼ t ground ginger
¼ t red pepper flakes
¼ t pepper
green onions for garnish
sesame seeds for garnish
Directions:
- In a large pot with boiling water, prepare your noodles following the directions on the package. Drain when finished and set aside.
- Prepare your broccoli to preference by either steaming or boiling it. Drain when finished and set aside.
- While cooking pasta and broccoli, cut the flank steak across the grain in thin 1/4″ strips.
- Cook your steak in olive oil in a medium skillet until no longer pink.
- Add garlic and carrots and cook together for another 60 seconds.
- In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, ginger, red pepper and pepper/
- Add your cooked noodles to the skillet and pour the sauce on top. Toss until incorporated.
- Serve and garnish with chopped green onion and sesame seeds if desired.
Tips and Tricks:
- You can use whatever noodle you have available. Spaghetti noodles work just fine for this!
- If you can find it, try Korean Red Pepper Flakes, also called Gochugaru! It has so much delicious flavor to it! Here’s one I found on amazon, but you can sometimes find it in local grocery stores or in Asian grocery stores.