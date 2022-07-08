Sometimes it’s too hot and other times I’m too tired to make BBQ on the grill. This quick and easy recipe is perfect to use, and it’ll cook all day leaving you free in the evening.

Ingredients:

4lb pork butt/pork shoulder/pork roast

1/3 c Worcestershire Sauce

4 large Garlic cloves

2 t paprika

1/2 c Brown sugar

2 t coarse salt

1 t black pepper

1 c of your favorite BBQ Sauce



Directions:

Mix your paprika, brown sugar, salt and pepper in a small bowl (Dry Rub). Slice garlic cloves into 10-12 slivers. Cut slits in pork and push in garlic clove slices. Place roast in a crock-pot. Pat rub dry rub mixture on pork. Pour Worcestershire Sauce on top. SLOW COOKER: Cook low and slow 5-8 hours, or high 3-5. Internal temperature should get to around 200° for easy pulling. Once cooked, remove fat and bone from the roast. Shred the pork with two forks. Add BBQ Sauce and stir your pork together with the sauce.

Serve:

Serve with your favorite BBQ sides and on buns/sliders. Consider adding slaw on top.