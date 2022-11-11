This Crab Rangoon Dip is a perfect dish for the holidays that you can set-up and cook while you work on other things. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
– 8 oz cream cheese
– 1/2 c mayo
– 1/4 c sour cream
– 1 T lemon juice
– 1 t Worcestershire sauce
– 1/4 c parmesan cheese
– 2 cans: 6 oz crab meat, drained
– 1 c mozzarella cheese, divided and shredded
– 1 clove garlic
– 1/2 t pepper
– 2 T fresh chives, diced and sliced
Directions:
- In a bowl, use a hand mixer to beat together the cream cheese, mayo, sour cream, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce until fluffy and smooth.
- Stir in remaining dip ingredients, reserving 1/3 c of mozzarella cheese for topping
- Add the remaining ingredients into the dip and mix together.
- Pour your ingredients into a small crock pot and cook low and slow for 1-2 hours, until hot and the cheese is melted and bubbly.
Serve: Serve with your favorite crackers and enjoy hot!