Chicago Style Meatballs | Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

Sometimes comfort food is the way to go, and there’s nothing I love more than Italian food. Pasta and pizza are some of the most popular items, but these Chicago Style Italian Meatballs are a great addition to any meal, and you can do so much with them. Whether you eat them on pasta, freeze them for later or make a sandwich with them, the best part is that it even comes with a homemade sauce that you’ll be able to use on lots of things.

Ingredients:

Meatballs

1 lb ground beef

1 lb ground pork

1/4 cup onion, diced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp parsley, chopped

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs

2 eggs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese



Sauce

salt & pepper

24 oz. crushed tomatoes

6 oz. tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp italian seasoning



Directions:

1. Mix all meatball ingredients in bowl with your hands.

2. Form into 1 – 3 inch meatballs, depending on your purpose/intentions.

3. Grease a baking sheet, then place your meatballs on the sheet.

4. Broil meatballs on high until brown (4-5 mins). Flip once while in oven.

5. Place meatballs in slow cooker.

6. Top with Sauce ingredients, no need to stir.

7. Cook low & slow for 4-6 hours.

8. Serve warm with basil, Parmesan cheese.



Tips and Tricks:

1. If you can’t find ground pork at all, Italian style sausage works just fine. Those come in tubes in the breakfast aisle

2. Be sure that you don’t cook it much longer than 6-8 hours. If you do, you’ll want to stir it up. The tomato sauce can brown/blacken a bit on top.

3. If you want to use your favorite canned sauce as a replacement you can, but it’s almost better to just use the sauce recipe here. It’s super easy and worth it.

4. Smaller meatballs will be fine, but sometimes a big meatball will be a delicious and appealing way to eat only a few with a nice meal. Size doesn’t matter, your crockpot will still cook through the meatballs in the time, but you may have to stir it up a little if your meatballs are bigger, especially if they are not fully submerged.