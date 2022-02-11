There is not much better than a pan of fresh brownies out of the oven! I don’t always have time to make brownies from scratch, but I have found that I can use a box mix and spice it up to make them extra delicious!



A box mix is always a great start, but by adding these five things to your recipe, you can take them the incredible extra mile!

Box Mix Recipe: follow this with the eggs (2) and the oil (2/3 c) for an ~18.4 oz box made for a 9×13 pan. Use buttermilk as a replacement to water. If you don’t have buttermilk, you can always use regular milk instead. The higher the fat content, the better. Buttermilk will add fat and flavor and complement the chocolate well! Add instant coffee! Use 1 whole tablespoon as an additive to help bring out the chocolate flavor. It won’t make it taste like strong coffee, but rather bring nice hints and flavor through. If you don’t like coffee, a 1/2 tablespoon works, too! Add chocolate chunks! Chocolate chips and other flavors of chips work well, too, but the goal here is to add some texture to the brownies! Add vanilla extract! I use 1 tablespoon to add some more flavor and to help balance with the chocolate. Throw some salt in there! One teaspoon works to help cut the overloaded sweetness and brings out the flavor. It doesn’t make your brownies salty (so long as you don’t add too much!) This is one of my favorite things to do.

Bake your brownies for 35-40 minutes at 350°! When done, let them cool a little bit and they’ll be good to go and ready to serve!

Other things you can do;

Add toppings to the brownie after it’s done in the oven. Frosting, sauce, sea salt and candies are a few ideas. Serve with ice cream and hot fudge! Use whipped cream and ice cream toppings! Add it to a banana split!

If you try it out, let me know how you like it! Also if you have other favorite add-ins let me know what you do! Get more great content like this on my Facebook page, Meteorologist Jacob Dickey.