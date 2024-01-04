It’s another easy Asian recipe inspired from a familiar favorite of my wife’s! Beijing Beef has some heat and is a savory meal that is also fairly easy to make at home.

Ingredients:

1 lb – London Broil / Flank Steak

1 c – canola oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 yellow onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1″ squares

1/4 c cornstarch, divided

1/4 t salt

3 egg whites, beaten

1 t cornstarch

1/2 c water

1/4 c sugar

3 T ketchup

6 T Hoisin Sauce

1 T soy sauce

2 t oyster sauce

4 t sweet chili sauce

1 t crushed red pepper flakes

1.5 T apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Cut your flank steak against the grain into thin 1/4 inch slice pieces. In a medium bowl, add egg, salt and 1 t cornstarch and mix. Toss in the beef and marinate for 30 minutes to an hour. Make the Beijing Beef sauce. Combine in a small bowl and whisk together the water, sugar, ketchup, hoisin, soy sauce, oyster sauce, sweet chili sauce, crushed red pepper flakes and apple cider vinegar. Once the beef has finished marinating, remove the beef from the marinade and put in a second bowl. Toss in 2 T cornstarch to coat the beef. Heat a saucepan with the oil on medium-high. Fry your beef for 2-3 minutes on each side until cooked. Remove the beef when done and place in a bowl/plate. Heat a large pan or wok on high heat and use two tablespoons of the oil you fried the beef in. Add the onions and bell pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes until the edges just start to caramelize. Add the garlic in and cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Remove the veggies and add into the plate/bowl with the beef. Add the Beijing Beef sauce to the large pan you removed the vegetables from and cook on high until it thickens, about 3-5 minutes. Add the beef and vegetables into the sauce and toss to combine. Serve immediately with white/friend rice.

Tips and Tricks: