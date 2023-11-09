The Fall is the perfect time to bring fall flavors and autumn favorites into the kitchen. With this slow cooker recipe, you’ll get some great flavors that will be a winning dish in any house!

Ingredients:

5 lbs beef short ribs, bone in

salt & pepper, to taste

2 T olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, thin sliced

2 shallots, thin sliced

4 carrots, chopped

2 C red wine (dry preferred)

2 C beef broth

2 T tomato paste

2 T honey

6 springs fresh rosemary

4 springs fresh thyme

3 bay leaves

2 C fresh cranberries

Directions:

Season your short ribs with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large oven safe skillet and sear the ribs on both sides for only a couple of minutes. Remove ribs and transfer to the slow cooker. Add to the slow cooker onions, shallots and carrots. Add your broth and wine with tomato paste, brown sugar, thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Season with extra salt and pepper and lightly stir to combine. Cook low and slow for 6-8 hours in total. About 60-90 minutes before you are ready to serve, add your washed cranberries. Remove the thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Serve the ribs over a bed of mashed potatoes. Drizzle with some of the red-wine broth sauce in the pan and enjoy!

Mashed Potatoes Slow Cooker Recipe:

Small crock pot: (double for large crock pot)

2.5 lbs of peeled and diced white/yellow/yukon gold potatoes.

1 t salt

4-6 T butter

1/2 c milk

spritz of oil

Directions:

Prep your potatoes and add to a slow cooker that has been spritzed with oil. Cook low and slow for 4-6 hours. Prior to serving, add milk, butter and salt, and mash the potatoes together. Add garlic, chives or other seasonings if so desired.

To make this recipe dairy free, use plant butter and almond milk.