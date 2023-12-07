Sometimes all you want is some delicious Asian take-out food! But in the time it takes to order, pick up and come back home, you could have this 15 minute spicy orange chicken recipe done and feed the whole family! This sauce is perfect to flavor chicken and broccoli with!

Spicy Orange Chili Sauce Ingredients

– about 3/4 c fresh squeezed orange juice (2 medium oranges)

– 1/3 c chili garlic sauce, to taste

– 1/4 c soy sauce (low sodium)

– 1/2 c brown sugar

– 2 T sesame seed oil

– 1 t pepper

– 1/2 t corn starch

– 2 t cold water

– 1 T rice vinegar

Chicken and Broccoli Ingredients

– 2 T olive oil

– 1.5-2 lbs boneless chicken breast, diced into bite size pieces

– 3-4 c broccoli florets

– 1 t salt, to taste for seasoning

– 1 t pepper, to taste for seasoning

Sauce Directions:

In a small sauce pan, add orange juice, chili garlic sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, pepper and bring to a boil over medium/high heat, stirring frequently. Boil your sauce for 2 minutes. During that time, create a slurry with your water and corn starch in a small bowl. Add to sauce and stir for 1 minute, until mixture thickens up. Once your mixture has thickened up, stir in the rice vinegar and set sauce aside off the heat.

Chicken & Broccoli Directions:

While you are making your sauce, heat oil in a large skillet/saute pan and add chicken, seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook over medium/high heat for about 5 minutes, until the chicken is nearly cooked through. Stir and flip intermittently so the chicken cooks evenly. Push chicken to one side of the skillet and add broccoli to the pan. Season broccoli with salt and pepper. Cover and steam for only 2-3 minutes. The steaming process also will make sure your chicken cooks all the way. Add about half the sauce, mainly over the chicken but also a little bit over the broccoli. You’ll still have some leftover sauce in your pan. Cover and steam again for a minute or two, until broccoli is at desired consistency. Uncover your skillet and add more sauce as desired to skillet. Serve immediately with rice.

Tips/Tricks: