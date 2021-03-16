Check out these heart pounding thrillers from Champaign Public Library

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking to spice up your reading list? Nanette Donohue from Champaign Public Library recommends the following thrillers:

Who Is Maud Dixon? – Alexandra Andrews

Quiet in Her Bones – Nalini Singh

What’s Mine and Yours – Naima Coster

More from Champaign Public Library:

On Wednesday, March 24, join us for a virtual game of “So You Think You Know Shakespeare,” presented by the Shakespeare Project of Chicago. This fast-paced game follows the format of the popular TV show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” but it’s all about Shakespeare! Show off your knowledge of Shakespearean trivia as a contestant, or watch and play along as an audience member.

Every Monday, pick up a craft kit for kids at the Douglass Branch Library. These take and make projects include everything you need to make something fun. (I’m planning to bring a sample of a recent project made by one of my kids).

On April 2, 2021, we’ll be celebrating International Children’s Book Day with a fun online event. Join us for stories from around the world, read for you by our children’s librarians. This event will be broadcast at champaign.org/live.