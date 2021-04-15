Check out I-Power’s new Ninja Academy

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Ever wanted to tackle an obstacle course like the contestants on American Ninja Warrior? Now kids ages 3-18 can become ninjas of their own at I-Power School of Gymnastics.

Storyteller Erin Valle checks out a class at the gym’s brand new Ninja Academy.

The following classes are available:

Little Ninja (45 minutes)

Boys and Girls (3-4 years old)

Ninja Beginner (60 minutes)

Boys and Girls

Junior (5-6 years old)

Senior (7-10 years old)

Ninja Apprentice (60 minutes)

Boys and Girls *Invitation only

Junior (5-6 years old)

Senior (7-10 years old)

Ninja Master (60 minutes)

Boys and Girls *Invitation only (8-14 years old)

Pre-Teen Ninja (60 minutes)

Boys and Girls (10-12 years old)

Teen Ninja (60 minutes)

Boys and Girls (13-14 years old)

Obstacle Course Training (60 minutes)

Teens (ages 14-18)

To register and/or view the class schedule click HERE.