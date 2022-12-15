Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Youth Theatre Presents | Frosty the Snowman & A Charlie Brown Christmas: A Holiday Play Double Feature

Appearance Dates: December 16, 7p and December 17, 12p

Location: Vineyard Church, 1500 N Lincoln Ave, Urbana, IL

Tickets: $10 – $12 (PLEASE NOTE: Tickets may be purchased ONLY at the Springer Cultural Center, located at 301 N. Randolph during office hours. Please hold on to your receipt as it will be your tickets into the performance.)

Come celebrate the holidays with us and our community with an exciting “double feature” play experience!

Each play includes some favorite Christmas-time songs as well, for a full experience of acting and singing. We will perform these two 30-minute plays back to back to make a whole performance.

No matter what your holiday season looks like, this will be a wholesome and inclusive experience for all to celebrate joy together.

More information:

https://champaignparks.com/event/youth-theatre-presents-frosty-the-snowman-a-charlie-brown-christmas-a-holiday-play-double-feature/2022-12-16/

An important note about our productions, the doors will open 30 minutes before, so doors open at 6:30PM and 11:30AM