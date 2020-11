Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

ciLiving’s Erin Valle catches up with Julianna Jung.

The Champaign home baker is competing in Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.

Credit: Food Network

Jung– a student and healthcare employee– is the only contestant who is not a professional baker, but that’s not stopping her from competing for the grand prize of $25,000.

The series airs Mondays on Food Network at 8 pm central.