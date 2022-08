Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

CHAMPAIGN CENTENNIAL HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS OF 1972

50TH REUNION

SEPTEMBER 2-4

LIST OF EVENTS:

FRIDAY, SEPT 2ND

HIGH SCHOOL TOUR

1PM

MEET AT JUPITER’S AT THE CROSSING – 2ND FLOOR

5:30 TO 10PM

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3RD

I HOTEL HERITAGE HALL

RSVP

$40 PER PERSON

SUNDAY, SEPT 4TH

LATE MORNING BRUNCH

EL TORO AT THE FIELDS

10AM TO 1PM