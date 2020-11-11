Casey students honor military in Veterans Day parade

Casey, Ill. (WCIA)

Students in Casey couldn’t celebrate Veterans Day their usual way this year.

So instead of hosting veterans inside their school, they honored them with a socially distanced parade.

Veterans gathered at Casey’s VFW and rode past the elementary, junior high, and high schools before coming back to Monroe Elementary for a hot to-go breakfast.

The students handed out cards, made signs, and waved American flags.

“Thank you for your service,” says Monroe teacher, Valentina Bohner. “You are the real heroes in our country today.”