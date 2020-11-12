Bea Nettles: Harvest of Memory on view at Krannert Art Museum

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA).

Storyteller Erin Valle visits a new exhibit featuring the work of Bea Nettles. The visual artist is known for her mixed media photography and use of wide ranging tools and materials.

Nettles received her MFA from the School of Art and Design at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

She later taught at UIUC from 1984 to 2008.

Bea Nettles: Harvest of Memory is on view now through March 6, 2021 and is located at the Krannert Art Museum in the East Gallery.

The exhibition was originally organized by the George Eastman Museum and the Sheldon Art Galleries and co-curated by by Olivia Lahs-Gonzales and Jamie Allen. It was curated at Krannert Art Museum by Amy L. Powell, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.

A virtual opening featuring the artist and special guests will be held Nov 19, 2020 at 4pm via zoom.

