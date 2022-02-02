Afro-Brazilian Percussion Group offering workshops at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Maybe your an expert on the drums. Maybe you never learned to read music.

Either way…You can join an Afro-Brazilian Percussion Group at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music is pleased to announce free Saturday workshops with our community samba group Bloco Gavião, developed in collaboration with Capoeira Angola Center of Mestre João Grande-Illinois. Open to campus and community members, these workshops introduce Afro-Brazilian drumming traditions including samba-reggae and maracatu. The workshops are led by Mark Becker, a Capoeira Angola student of Contra-Mestre Denis Chiaramonte and a musician experienced with samba “blocos” in both Brazil and the United States. Instruments will be provided.

Workshops are free at Krannert.

You can catch the group some Saturdays at 2 pm in February and April.