Champaign Hearing

Welcome to the Beltone Experience

If you’re curious about the world of better hearing, we invite you to learn why Beltone is the choice of millions when it comes to fantastic hearing care.

At Beltone, we take an approach to hearing care that no other company can match. It’s based on connecting with you as a person and understanding what you enjoy in life and what’s important in a healthcare partner. Every hearing care solution we offer is tailored to a patient’s individual needs.

You’ll notice the difference from the moment you call the office to schedule your baseline hearing evaluation. And, you’ll feel it every time you visit Beltone for your annual screening, a hearing aid fitting, or simply to buy new batteries.