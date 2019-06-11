Champaign Hearing

Welcome to the Beltone Experience
If you’re curious about the world of better hearing, we invite you to learn why Beltone is the choice of millions when it comes to fantastic hearing care.
At Beltone, we take an approach to hearing care that no other company can match. It’s based on connecting with you as a person and understanding what you enjoy in life and what’s important in a healthcare partner. Every hearing care solution we offer is tailored to a patient’s individual needs.
You’ll notice the difference from the moment you call the office to schedule your baseline hearing evaluation. And, you’ll feel it every time you visit Beltone for your annual screening, a hearing aid fitting, or simply to buy new batteries.
Meet the Beltone Staff
Bekki Kist, Co-Owner
Board Certified Specialist & Certified Audioprosthologist
Bekki Kist, co-owner of Beltone Hearing Aid Service took over her father’s business in 2006. She has been a master hearing instrument specialist since 1983. She is Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences since 1989, and Certified Audioprosthologist in 1994, and State licensed in Ilinois and Indiana. Past President and past treasurer of Illinois Hearing Society. Give her a call today to schedule a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation and demo of today’s modern technology.
Renee Bloemker
I was adopted into the Beltone family in 2014. I am a patient care coordinator.
Just call me or stop in our Champaign office for a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation today.
Lorri Taylor
Patient Care Coordinator
Lorri Taylor, adopted into the Beltone family in 2000. She is the Patient Care Coordinator (PCC). Lorri regularly attends the Beltone Convention and can answer your questions about new technology, and what to expect when you come to our office for a free hearing test. Give her a call today to schedule a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation and demo of today’s modern technology.
Jennifer Thompson, Co-Owner
Board Certified Specialist
Jennifer Thompson, co-owner of Beltone Hearing Aid Service since 2006, taking over her father’s business, has been a master hearing instrument specialist for 19 years. She became Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences in 1992. State Licensed in Illinois and Indiana. She is a member of the Illinois Hearing Society and the Danville Lions Club. Give her a call today to schedule a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation and demo of today’s modern technology.
Chuck Alt
Board Certified Hearing Aid Specialist
Chuck Alt became a part of the Beltone hearing aid family in 1998. He is board certified with the International Hearing Society and an advisory member of the Illinois Hearing Society. Since 2009 he has served on the Illinois Hearing Instrument Consumer Protection Board. Chuck develops educational programs on hearing loss for Senior groups and local organizations.