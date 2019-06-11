Champaign Hearing

Welcome to the Beltone Experience

If you’re curious about the world of better hearing, we invite you to learn why Beltone is the choice of millions when it comes to fantastic hearing care.

At Beltone, we take an approach to hearing care that no other company can match. It’s based on connecting with you as a person and understanding what you enjoy in life and what’s important in a healthcare partner. Every hearing care solution we offer is tailored to a patient’s individual needs.

You’ll notice the difference from the moment you call the office to schedule your baseline hearing evaluation. And, you’ll feel it every time you visit Beltone for your annual screening, a hearing aid fitting, or simply to buy new batteries.

Meet the Beltone Staff

Bekki Kist, Co-Owner

Board Certified Specialist & Certified Audioprosthologist

Bekki Kist, co-owner of Beltone Hearing Aid Service took over her father’s business in 2006.  She has been a master hearing instrument specialist since 1983.  She is Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences since 1989, and Certified Audioprosthologist in 1994, and State licensed in Ilinois and Indiana.  Past President and past treasurer of Illinois Hearing Society.  Give her a call today to schedule a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation and demo of today’s modern technology.

Renee Bloemker

I was adopted into the Beltone family in 2014. I am a patient care coordinator.

Just call me or stop in our Champaign office for a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation today.

Lorri Taylor

Patient Care Coordinator

Lorri Taylor, adopted into the Beltone family in 2000.  She is the Patient Care Coordinator (PCC).  Lorri regularly attends the Beltone Convention and can answer your questions about new technology, and what to expect when you come to our office for a free hearing test.  Give her a call today to schedule a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation and demo of today’s modern technology.

Jennifer Thompson, Co-Owner

Board Certified Specialist

Jennifer Thompson, co-owner of Beltone Hearing Aid Service since 2006, taking over her father’s business, has been a master hearing instrument specialist for 19 years.  She became Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences in 1992.  State Licensed in Illinois and Indiana.  She is a member of the Illinois Hearing Society and the Danville Lions Club.  Give her a call today to schedule a FREE no obligation hearing evaluation and demo of today’s modern technology.

Chuck Alt

Board Certified Hearing Aid Specialist

Chuck Alt became a part of the Beltone hearing aid family in 1998.  He is board certified with the International Hearing Society and an advisory member of the Illinois Hearing Society.  Since 2009 he has served on the Illinois Hearing Instrument Consumer Protection Board. Chuck develops educational programs on hearing loss for Senior groups and local organizations.

Want to Schedule an Appointment?

Beltone Offices

CHAMPAIGN
816 N. Country Fair Dr
Unit #4
Champaign, IL 61820
217-359-3331
800-606-8542

RANTOUL
112 E. Sangamon
Suite B
Rantoul, IL 61866
800-606-8542
217-892-9394

WATSEKA
619 W. Walnut Street
Watseka, IL 60970
800-201-4178

DANVILLE
710 N. Vermilion Street
Danville, IL 61832
800-834-7812
217-443-0682

BRADLEY
576 W. Broadway Street
Bradley, IL 60915
888-201-4178
815-939-9112

Service Centers

HOOPESTON
Autumn Fields
325 East Orange St
Hoopeston, IL 60942

First and Third Friday of Every month
9:30 AM-11:30 AM

GEORGETOWN
City Hall
208 S. Walnut
Georgetown, IL

First Tuesday of every Month
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

MONTICELLO
Monticello Nursing Home
1111 N State St.
Monticello, IL

2nd Wednesday of Every Month
8:30 AM -11:00 AM

Monticello Speciality Clinic
1109 N State St 
Monticello, IL

Last Wednesday of Every Month
8:30 AM -11:00 AM

HOMER
Village Hall 
500 E. 2nd 
Homer, IL

1st Wednesday of Every Month
8:00 AM-9:00 AM

GIBSON CITY
Gibson City Hospital 
1120 N Melvin 
Gibson City, IL

3rd Wednesday of Every Month
2:30-3:30 PM

SAVOY
Autumn Fields 
65 E. Airport Rd.
Savoy, IL 61874

1st Thursday of every month from 8:00AM to 9:00AM

CISSNA PARK
Cissna Park Medical Clinic 
141 W GARFIELD STREET
Cissna Park, IL 60924

