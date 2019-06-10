Eyenet Camera – Champaign Timelapse

About Bratcher Heating, A/C & Geothermal Inc.
Bratcher Heating, A/C & Geothermal, Inc. has been a part of making people comfortable in Central Illinois since 1983 and gaining many friends along the way. Many of you may know us best for our heating and air conditioning expertise, while others have come to rely on our dependable and competent service department. 
We’re proud to say, the majority of Bratcher customers call us for all their heating, air conditioning and service needs. We do business with individual homeowners, builders, property management companies, architects and businesses of all sizes and that says a lot. It tells you that we have the know how, the experience and the reputation everyone looks for when they are selecting a heating and air conditioning company. 
That reputation is what we’re most proud of and our promise to all our customers is to make sure we maintain our good name by always deserving the trust you place in us.

Make Your Home More Energy Efficient


1. Maintain your heating and cooling system
The best way to keep your equipment running at peak performance is to have a licensed HVAC professional do annual tuneups. It?s also important to clean or change air filters once a month.

2. Seal air leaks
Fixing leaks around your home will help you get the full performance out of insulation. The biggest gaps are usually found in the attic and basement.

3. Seal ducts
Ducts that are damaged or blocked can leak conditioned air and reduce your system?s efficiency by as much as 20%. You can improve your duct?s performance by calling an HVAC professional.

4. Replace old equipment with ENERGY STAR? products
When purchasing heating or cooling equipment, look for the ENERGY STAR label. These products use advanced technology to help you save on energy bills and improve the comfort in your home.

5. Make sure equipment is the right size for your home
Remember that bigger isn?t necessarily better. If the heating or cooling unit is too large for your home, it will frequently cycle on and off, which wastes energy. Plus, it won?t run long enough to remove humidity from the air, which can impact the comfort and health of your home.

6. Install a programmable thermostat
An ENERGY STAR? qualified thermostat, when properly used, can save you about $100 every year in energy costs. To maximize savings, it?s important to keep the thermostat at energy-saving temperatures for long periods of time, whether it?s during the day when you?re at work or through the night
7. Change five lights
If every household replaced five frequently used lights, or the bulbs inside them, one trillion pounds of greenhouse gases would be prevented from going into the air.

Source: www.energystar.gov
 