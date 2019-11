Eyenet Camera – Champaign

Make Your Home More Energy Efficient

The best way to keep your equipment running at peak performance is to have a licensed HVAC professional do annual tuneups. It?s also important to clean or change air filters once a month.Fixing leaks around your home will help you get the full performance out of insulation. The biggest gaps are usually found in the attic and basement.Ducts that are damaged or blocked can leak conditioned air and reduce your system?s efficiency by as much as 20%. You can improve your duct?s performance by calling an HVAC professional.When purchasing heating or cooling equipment, look for the ENERGY STAR label. These products use advanced technology to help you save on energy bills and improve the comfort in your home.Remember that bigger isn?t necessarily better. If the heating or cooling unit is too large for your home, it will frequently cycle on and off, which wastes energy. Plus, it won?t run long enough to remove humidity from the air, which can impact the comfort and health of your home.An ENERGY STAR? qualified thermostat, when properly used, can save you about $100 every year in energy costs. To maximize savings, it?s important to keep the thermostat at energy-saving temperatures for long periods of time, whether it?s during the day when you?re at work or through the nightIf every household replaced five frequently used lights, or the bulbs inside them, one trillion pounds of greenhouse gases would be prevented from going into the air.Source: www.energystar.gov