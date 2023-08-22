LANE, Ill. (WCIA) – Outside of Clinton on the south side of Clinton Lake sits Triple M Farms (Mariah’s Mums and More). Meteorologist Jacob Dickey stopped by for Celebrating Central Illinois Farmers to learn more about what they do and the experience they offer to customers.

Mariah’s Mums and More on Facebook | Website

Triple M Farms will host Mumfest, a yearly event to help kick off Fall, on Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be hosted at the farm, where people can see some of the 20,000 mums they grow every year, interact with ~75 different vendors, enjoy food and games for the whole family and so much more. Learn more on their website (above).