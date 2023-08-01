Meteorologist Jacob Dickey sits down with Kathleen Ruhter from the Ruhter Bison farm in Villa Grove for Celebrating Central Illinois Farmers.

During the month of August, Jacob will showcase the diversity of agriculture and farmers in our area every Tuesday Night on WCIA 3 News. Join Jacob for a full 1/2 Hour Special on August 29th at 6:30p.

Visit Ruhter Bison to learn more, find out how to order products or request visits/group presentations on their website at https://www.ruhterbison.com/

See more content like this on https://www.wcia.com/celebrating-central-illinois/

MINI DOCUMENTARY ON RUHTER BISON: