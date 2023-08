Meteorologist Jacob Dickey visits with a Gibson City restaurant called Horschradish to learn more about their Farm to Table efforts in the community and surrounding areas.

During the month of August, Jacob will showcase the diversity of agriculture and farmers in our area every Tuesday Night on WCIA 3 News. Join Jacob for a full 1/2 Hour Special on August 29th at 6:30p.

See more content like this on https://www.wcia.com/celebrating-central-illinois/

Watch the full half-hour special online here.