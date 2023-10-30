CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Going to school doesn’t always require getting on a bus or learning in a new space. For some students, mom and dad are the teachers and home is the classroom.

About 50 kids spend their Wednesday mornings at the Stephens Family YMCA in Champaign. It’s all for homeschool PE class.

They’re making friends, exploring the community and doing something they wouldn’t get to do at home.

Jill Rackow, one of the instructors, also homeschools her kids. She loves seeing them connect with others while learning about physical education.

“We definitely want kids to walk away with the idea of having good sportsmanship in whatever activities they’re doing,” she said.

Their primary focus is to learn how to play together, have fun together, be respectful of each other and care about each other, even when on opposing teams.

Many of the students create tight friendships in the class, like Annabelle Rackow and Cecilia Morber. They like learning about different sports and going beyond the basics.

If you homeschool your kids and want to sign up, visit the YMCA website.