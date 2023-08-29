Meteorologist Jacob Dickey talked with Sue Schafer, one of the FFA Advisors at Taylorville High School in Christian County to get insight on her job as an Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor.

During the month of August, Jacob will showcase the diversity of agriculture and farmers in our area every Tuesday Night on WCIA 3 News. Join Jacob for a full 1/2 Hour Special on August 29th at 6:30p.

See more content like this on https://www.wcia.com/celebrating-central-illinois/

Watch the full half-hour special online here.