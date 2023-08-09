Meteorologist Jacob Dickey sits down with Tanner Mickey from the Taylorville FFA Chapter in Christian County for Celebrating Central Illinois Farmers. Tanner was recently named a finalist for the National Star Farmer Award, one of four from across the country.

During the month of August, Jacob will showcase the diversity of agriculture and farmers in our area every Tuesday Night on WCIA 3 News. Join Jacob for a full 1/2 Hour Special on August 29th at 6:30p.

Learn more about Illinois FFA or the National FFA Organization, and follow the Taylorville FFA Chapter on Facebook to keep up with their chapter news.



See more content like this on https://www.wcia.com/celebrating-central-illinois/