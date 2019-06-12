The Choice is Yours…The Pleasure is Ours!

Carriage Crossing Senior Living is your premier choice for assisted living in two beautiful locations, Arcola and Champaign, Illinois. We are committed to providing our residents a safe and meaningful lifestyle.

Our vibrant and state-of-the-art assisted living apartments offer you independent living plus the added advantage of a helping hand when needed. Like our other residential options, you’ll find many choices, from cozy one-bedroom apartments, courtyard suites or larger two bedroom apartments. Best of all, our assisted living is open to anyone wanting to know more about assisted living, memory care, hospice, and respite care.

Video Gallery