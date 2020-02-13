Caring Companies – INB

What started as a loan production office in early 2016 became a full-service branch in the spring of 2018. Our newest INB full-service branch is located at 217 S. Neil, Suite C, Champaign. It is within walking distance to popular restaurants and storefronts that have exploded in the city’s vibrant hub. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can reach the bank by calling 217-530-4350.

INB provides a full range of traditional banking services to individuals, businesses and government entities, with special emphasis on the commercial and government sectors. At INB, we work every day to help our customers overcome financial concerns so they can enjoy life.

