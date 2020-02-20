Caring Companies – Express Employment Professionals

Respecting People. Impacting Business.

At Express Employment Professionals Champaign, we’re a staffing agency that takes pride in helping our community thrive. Our daily aim is to support job seekers in finding satisfying work while also assisting businesses with meeting their staffing needs so they can grow into their full potential. We offer a vast range of services and employment solutions, from placement in full-time positions to temporary and part-time jobs in professional, light industrial, and office settings. These services are available for businesses and job seekers in the Champaign area, as well as those in nearby communities such as Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, and Mahomet.