ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Three candidates running to become the state’s next Attorney General sat down for an editorial board meeting Tuesday at the Chicago Sun-Times.

Republican Erika Harold of Champaign, Democratic state Senator Kwame Raoul from Chicago and Libertarian Bubba Harsey of DuQuoin are running to become the state’s top lawyer in the upcoming November election.

You can watch the full video here, courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times.