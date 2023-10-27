SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new report from Advance Illinois shows that the state’s teacher pipeline is improving, despite the pandemic.

The state has tried multiple avenues for combatting the ongoing teacher shortage, and while the problem is far from fixed, the report shows that districts had an easier time not only hiring teachers, but keeping them on the staff over the past several years.

President of Advance Illinois Robin Steans joined Capitol Connection to discuss the report’s findings, and the possible delayed effects of the pandemic.