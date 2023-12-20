SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Certification Board are teaming up to try and attract more substance use counselors to the state.

Illinois has been dealing with a shortage of these workers who are trained to help people struggling with substance abuse disorders. The pairing is offering funding for people to go through the proper training and certification programs to get their licenses.

Chris Boyster, the Executive Director of the Illinois Certification Board, joined Capitol Connection to discuss the new opportunities.