SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new law signed by Governor Pritzker sets the state on a path to modernizing it’s professional licensure system.

People entering new career fields or people graduating school were left waiting for months to get their licenses from the state. They often couldn’t start jobs until they got their licenses, even if they had already accepted a job.

The Illinois State Medical Society said the new system will not only put Illinois even with other states, but will actually make Illinois a frontrunner.

Dr. Rodney Alford, President of the Illinois State Medical Society, joined Capitol Connection to discuss the changes.